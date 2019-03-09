Meridianville man dies in Huntsville crash

Huntsville police say a 41-year-old Meridianville man was killed in a Friday night crash on Bob Wade Lane.

Nicholas Avila was pronounced dead at the scene, said Lt. Michael Johnson, Huntsville police spokesperson.

Johnson said at 10:44 p.m. Friday officers from the north precinct responded to a two-vehicle crash with entrapment on Bob Wade Lane west of Northgate Drive.

Johnson said the driver of the vehicle in which Avila was a front-seat passenger lost control of the vehicle while traveling west. A second vehicle was driving east and could not avoid a collision as the other vehicle entered his lane. The vehicle carrying Avila hit a concrete utility pole on the north side of the roadway.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, Johnson said. He said forensic blood samples were taken from both drivers.