Meridianville home floods after drain overflows

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 9:11 PM
Posted By: Alex Torres-Perez

A Meridianville man is recommending flood insurance for everyone after his home flooded Saturday.

Brandon Spangler said the flooding was caused by the overflow of an 8-foot ditch that nearby fields drain into. He said this isn’t the first time his house is flooded, even though he doesn’t live in a flood zone.

Spangler said he’s grateful his neighbor woke him up at 5:30 a.m. Saturday so he could evacuate his family.

"I looked outside and there was water coming inside the house,” Spangler said. “I said, 'Man thank you for letting me know.' By the time I went in there, got clothes on and got back out, it was almost knee deep in some places."

The water receded later in the day, but Spangler contacted us Saturday night to tell us the water was approaching his house again.

