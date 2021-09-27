Meridianville community seeks changes to post office after traffic issues

Some people in Meridianville are calling for help to get a post office relocated over what they say are dangerous traffic issues.

The Meridianville post office sits along U.S. 231/431. People who use this post office told WAAY-31 the entrance is too narrow and that it can barely fit two cars at once.

Now, they're calling on people to contact the post office and see about getting it relocated or fixed somehow.

"(If) you got somebody leaving at the same time somebody's coming in, the person on the street might stop, and that kind of creates a hazard," said Ann Duncan.

Duncan told us she doesn't even come to the Meridianville post office anymore because of how dangerous it can be. She said their driveway is too small, parking is an issue, and even if you want to try and wait for it to be less traffic, it's a problem.

"You got to wait to let somebody out before you come in, and then you have to wait on a red light to catch somebody to come in," Roy Brown said. "Then, when you're getting ready to go out, you got to do the same thing."

The speed limit in this area in front of the post office is 60 mph. Brown said it's always a hassle trying not to get hit.

He said people should have more grace before leaving the house.

"I would like to have them slow down and be a more patient driver," Brown said. "A lot of them aren't a courtesy driver."

Now people in the community are asking people to fill out a form online, stating how these issues are affecting everyone. A postal worker told WAAY-31 they're hoping for more advocacy in this issue.

"If you make enough noise, somebody is going to hear it," said Duncan.

Another issue is the pole that sits right in front of the building. Most people stop behind it so they won't stick out in traffic, but it also makes it harder to see.

You can make your comment/complaint here.