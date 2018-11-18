Clear

Meridianville Middle School hosts pro wrestling event for good cause

Meridianville Middle School partnered with Rocket City Championship Wrestling to raise money for new team.

Posted: Nov. 18, 2018 1:49 AM
Updated: Nov. 18, 2018 1:50 AM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

It's the first year for Meridainville Middle School's wrestling team. They need mats and other equipment for their new sport! Rocket City Championship Wrestling partnered up with the school to put quite the show Saturday night. 

Meridianville Middle Principal Cameron Whitlow even getting in the ring to help raise money for his kids! Whitlow says if you would like to help these kids out, checks are accepted at the school. Again, all proceeds from tonight's event help buy the kids' their own mat, as well as other equipment. The money will also go toward wrestling tournament costs. 

