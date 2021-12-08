Meridianville store owner out hundreds of dollars after attempted catalytic converter theft in broad daylight

A catalytic converter theft in Madison County ends in an arrest, and now one local couple is out hundreds of dollars.

"The customer called me on the phone and said, 'Someone is messing with your car,'" said Jay Patel.

It's a good thing Patel answered that call. It was one of his loyal customers letting him know that his car — parked just outside the store he was working in — was getting its catalytic converter stolen. Patel and his wife own Liberty gas station on U.S. 431 in Meridianville.

"I said, 'What are you doing to my car?' (and) he said, 'I'm towing the car,'" Patel recalled. "I said, 'Who told you to tow the car?'"

The man Patel was talking to was later identified as John Myrick. He was seen on the store's surveillance cameras just minutes before the attempted theft, coming inside to buy a winter hat and candy.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Myrick was trying to get the catalytic converter off Patel's car — most likely to sell it for scrap metal.

"He's not a regular, but I've seen him many times," said Patel.

Before the theft, Patel's car worked just fine. But when you start it now, it omits an awful noise.

"Now I'm stuck with this $500, $600 cost because he was stealing it for scrap," said Patel.

Patel said he's been in that location for 20 years. Nothing like this has ever happened.

"I feel good that he's arrested for the crime he's done," said Patel.

Myrick is in the Madison County Jail, facing charges of criminal mischief and unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle.