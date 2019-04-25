Mercury Systems in Huntsville celebrates expansion

Congressman Mo Brooks was in Huntsville Thursday to help a local engineering company celebrate its new expansion.

Mercury Systems moved to a new location on Research Park six months ago and Thursday they held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their move to a bigger facility. Mercury Systems develops security technology and mixed-signal solutions for their clients which includes the Department of Defense. The company told us this move allows them to provide more opportunities in the community.

"We support the local community by developing technology and leading innovation for the electronic warfare products that we develop," said Mario LaMarche the product marekting manager for Mercury Systems.

Congressman Mo Brooks shared how expansions like this one is helping move Huntsville forward in and helping it become the biggest city in Alabama.

"I like the kind of growth that we've had. What mercury brings to the table is good paying, high education jobs. Those are always a benefit to any kind of community and huntsville, madison county, tennessee valley we have been blessed to have that kind of prosperity now."

Congressman Brooks expressed the importance of continuing to attract the best in the brightest in the country to Huntsville to help the city continue to thrive.