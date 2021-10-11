Clear
Merck asks FDA to authorize antiviral COVID pill

The pill pharmaceutical developer Merck says helps relieve COVID symptoms.

It would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19.

Posted: Oct 11, 2021 5:18 AM
Updated: Oct 11, 2021 5:19 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

Drugmaker Merck has asked U.S. regulators to authorize its promising antiviral pill against COVID-19, setting the stage for a decision within weeks.

If cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, it would be the first pill shown to treat COVID-19, adding a new, easy-to-use weapon to the world's arsenal against the pandemic.

The FDA will scrutinize company data on the drug’s safety and effectiveness before rendering a decision. All COVID-19 drugs now authorized by the FDA require an IV or injection.

