Merchants Alley: A revitalization project that's an exploration of music through artwork

A big revitalization effort is underway in the heart of Athens.

Merchants Alley will be transformed into Athens Amplified in just a matter of weeks.

Tere Richardson, Executive Director of Athens Main Street said, "We came up with the theme as Athens Amplified and it's an exploration of music, through art."

Richardson hopes local musicians feel welcome to play in the Alley that will be filled with murals of artwork.

Residents of Athens said they're looking forward to seeing how the area continues to grow.

"That will just add to the ambiance of the area," said Melanie Leach.

Leach said it's good to see that the area's continuing renovations.

"Anything that happens in Athens, is great for other small towns," said Leach. "It really just helps the whole Limestone County area."

Derrick Young, the owner of U.G. White, said the Merchants Alley will also help nearby businesses.

"All the events they’re holding Downtown, as a whole, it helps everybody," said Young.

The alley will feature multiple murals, doors that open to artwork, and Instagram photo spots.

On Friday, the tribute mural of Brittany Howard, singer with Alabama Shakes, will be painted. Merchants Alley will be completed in Spring 2021.