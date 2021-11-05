Merchant's Alley opens in heart of Athens, highlighting local music, art

A nearly year-long revitalization project is open and ready for visitors of all ages with a spotlight on art, music and plenty of space for people to enjoy.

The Merchant's Alley project was initially set to be completed last spring. However, wet weather, busy workers and an ongoing vision for the space prolonged the project. Tere Richardson, executive director for Athens Main Street, said Merchant's Alley "took on a life of its own."

The alley's centerpiece mural is 20 feet high and 40 feet long. Called "Playing the Sound of the Wind," the mural was funded in part by Athens State University Foundation and draws inspiration from the foundation's annual Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention.

"The movement of the colors just invites people into the alley," said Richardson. "This will be our only piece of static art in the alley. Everything else will change."

Another centerpiece mural features Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard. Her mural was spray-painted in the spring and is now showcased towards the back of the alley. That mural will change every two years and feature other music stars local to Limestone County.

"It just makes the alley pop as you come back farther into it," said Richardson. "This is what we call a tribute board."

Visitors to Merchant's Alley might also notice several colorful doors. They don't physically lead anywhere, but they do open to beautiful artwork, taking one's imagination just about anywhere.

Alabama Center for the Arts students created the artwork behind each door. That art will change every year.

"The young kids will just dash, and they'll just jerk the door open and go, 'Ahh, oh, wow, look at that,'" said Richardson, adding she can often hear their screams of delight from her office nearby.

Other art is featured throughout the alley as well. Most of the art comes from Limestone County students. In fact, high schoolers designed the three Instagram selfie walls.

The spot is for gathering and enjoying, and Richardson hopes local artists can call the alley home and use it as their own stage. She also looks forward to Athens Main Street possibly hosting a concert series next spring in Merchant's Alley.

At every corner of Merchant's Alley, visitors can find local flavor, artistry and a taste of history. The bricks at the entryway even pay respects to old downtown Athens.