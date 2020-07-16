Merchandising comes through in the clutch for Trash Pandas

With baseball out of the cards this year, the Rocket City Trash Pandas have had to make adjustments.

Team President and CEO Ralph Nelson said merchandising has come through in the clutch for the organization.

“Our numbers are phenomenal,” he said. “Just online alone, we’re selling $2,000 a night.”

Recently, the team unveiled some new gear that commemorates the lost season.

“We were going to call our first season our ‘Inaugural Mission,’ so we put out T-shirts that said ‘Mission Aborted.’ We also put out some T-shirts -- ‘The Undefeated Tour,’ we haven’t lost a game yet,” Nelson said. “Those have been very popular.”

Keeping with the times, the team has also put Trash Panda themed masks up for sale. Although they are on pre-order, Nelson said they’re nearly sold out already.

Support for the team doesn’t stop outside North Alabama. Nelson said orders are constantly coming in from all across the nation.

“We're nowhere near where we thought we would be in terms of revenue for this year, but we've been able to really stay afloat because of the popularity of our brand,” Nelson explained.

“We’re just kind of treading water until next season, when we are actually gonna play baseball.”