Mentone wildfire under control, but the danger is far from over

A 400-acre wildfire in Mentone is under control despite the fact we've had no rain.

The latest drought monitor shows portions of Sand Mountain in a moderate drought. Other areas are abnormally dry.

"If the wind is blowing the right direction, we can smell the smoke," said Megan Brown.

Brown lives in Mentone, a few miles away from where fire departments have been battling a wildfire since Thursday.

"If it was to get super bad, it could impact our house," said Brown.

North Lookout Mountain Fire Chief Joseph Lee is one of the volunteer firefighters working around the clock to make sure that doesn't happen.

"It's been strenuous on us, up all hours of the night trying to work and fight the wildfires," said Lee.

Chief Lee doesn't know just yet how the nearly 400-acre fire started, but he does know how it spread so fast.

"In a drought, the dryness goes so far into the ground, it makes it that much harder to put out," said Lee.

While the fire raged on, fire crews were stationed outside three nearby homes, making sure the properties were safe. Even though the fire is out, it's not time to take a deep breath yet.

Lee says it's possible the fire could start again. That's why the department is doing daily checks and the community is on edge.