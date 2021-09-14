Parents learn about valuable mental health resources for their children

Parents now have new resources to help their kids struggling with mental health problems. Madison City Schools organized the "Mental Health Matters" event on Tuesday to teach parents about community resources to help their child's mental health needs.

"I have a 4th grader who suffers anxiety, and of course through COVID it has gotten worse," says Jessica, a parent of Madison City Schools.

Jessica says the Madison City Schools' counseling services have greatly helped her son, but she gets lost on how to help him at home.

"He has a counselor in school that he works with on a regular basis, and so I'm here to find out what else I can do at home. Because she's so great at school with him and gets him through his rough days. I don't know how to do that at home, so that's why this is important to me," explains Jessica as to why she attended the mental health fair.

The mental health services coordinator for Madison City Schools organized the event to help parents like Jessica.

"Schools are a place where we see the kids every single day, so it's a great place to be able to have resources and be able to talk about and communicate and learn about what we can do to help support the mental health needs of our students," says Stephanie Allen, mental health services coordinator.

By knowing what resources are available in the community, parents can better support their kids.

"Knowing what's out there, hearing from the professionals, knowing that there are ways I can help, um, and places that I can tell him to go to search for help which is really important," says Stephanie Moore-Mitchell, a parent of Madison City Schools.

She's grateful the school system organized the event, saying, "It means the world, to know that the superintendent and everyone all the way down is really here for our children and here to help them thrive and succeed in all ways, not just academically but you know emotionally."

It was the first mental health event Madison City Schools has held, but the mental health services coordinator says after seeing the support from all of the parents, she's hoping to plan many more in the future.