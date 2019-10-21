Clear
Mental health program is coming to the Limestone County Jail

Limestone County is officially a "stepping up county."

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 5:18 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

It's the 16th county in Alabama to do so. The county commission voted on the measure Monday.

We reached out to county commissioners. They said they're not sure exactly when the program will start, but said they hope it happens soon.

"Stepping Up" is a national program with the goal of reducing the number of people in jail with mental illness. Another goal of the program is to lessen hospital visits for people who get re-admitted for mental illnesses.

Right now, 16 Alabama counties participate. To date, more than 450 counties across the country passed these resolutions. 

