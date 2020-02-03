Mental health program for Morgan County Jail needs funding to continue helping inmates

A mental health organization in north Alabama is trying to save an important program that helps people with mental illness from returning to jail. In its first year, officials tell WAAY31 the program has saved one county's taxpayers more than half a million dollars.

In the first year of the Stepping Up Initiative at the Morgan County Jail, 94 inmates with some type of mental health illness participated in the program and of those inmates, just 6 percent ended up back in jail. The goal is to continue to attack the problem and make sure the days of ignoring mental illness are over.

The Stepping Up Initiative is a program by the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama, and helps provide resources to inmates with serious mental illness to try and prevent them from reentering the Morgan County Jail.

"A lot of these people are going to the jail because they have a mental illness, they're not working, they don't have the funds for an apartment or shelter," Lisa Coleman with the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama, said.

Coleman says the more people the program helps, the more money it saves taxpayers.

"In one year we saved the county over $600,000, those calculations are by keeping individuals out of jails for so many days or out of the emergency room," Coleman said.

But the longevity of the program is in question. Right now, a federal grant and Morgan County Commission are helping fund the program.

The first ever Stepping Up for Morgan County fundraiser is being hosted this month to try and raise $80,000 to keep the program going.

Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett says this is a time to show mental illness is a focus.

"We have to do a better job in our society of taking care of those individuals that have a mental health problem," Sheriff Puckett said.

The fundraiser event will be on Feb. 21 at the Ingalls Harbor Pavillion in Decatur.

Click here for information on the event and how to buy tickets.