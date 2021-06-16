Mental health expert says healing takes time for those at Mueller facility

One murder-suicide suspect, two people dead and two others injured during the Mueller fire hydrant foundry mass shooting.

As the people of Albertville try to get through the reality of the aftermath, WAAY-31 spoke with a psychotherapist on what you can do to help feel better.

The mental health expert told us there are several things you can do like take time to be outside or be with family, but trauma takes time and you take it day by day.

"Traumatic event and a emotional response is something that's natural. In that situation, if they continue and it's been a long time...they have went into some sort of depression, post-traumatic stress syndrome and having flashbacks, restless and all those things, my number one recommendation is to seek therapy," said Travis Davis.

Travis Davis is a psychotherapist and he told us therapy and counseling for a traumatic event like the Mueller plant mass shooting is a priority.

What happened Tuesday, when Andreas Horton came to work and shot his coworkers inside the plant, is even more traumatic.

Not only did people know the victims, Michael Dobbins and David Horton, but they also knew and worked with the killer himself who later took his own life.

It's only been one day and families are mourning and wanting to know why it happened.

But Davis told us before any healing can start, if you are experiencing any mental issues to notify someone so you can be your best self.

But know, it all takes time.

"The brain needs to retrain and reverse the effects of that trauma," said Davis.

Law enforcement is trying to determine Horton's motive and the Mueller company is offering counseling its employees for the rest of the week.