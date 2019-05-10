Mental health evaluation held for Hazel Green man charged with production of child pornography

A Hazel Green man charged with multiple sex crimes involving minors, including sex abuse and production child pornography, is set to appear in court on Friday.

The defense attorney James Alison requested a mental health evaluation for Edward Dean Hundt, 25, to determine his mental state at the time of the accused crimes.

Charges brought against Edward Dean Hundt: Sex abuse of a child less than 12-years-old

First-degree sodomy

Production of obscene material

Possession of obscene material - child pornography (x3)

Dissemination or public display of obscene material of persons under 17 years of age (x3)

Hundt was arrested on November 8, 2017, by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office along with his father, Edward Leslie Hundt, 61.

According to court records, Hundt junior had sexual contact with a person who was four-years-old at the time. An official complaint also stated that around May 11, 2017, Hundt disseminated child pornography that contained “images and videos of the sexual abuse and torture of infants and toddlers.”

Hundt pleaded “not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect” prior to his attorney filing for a mental health evaluation hearing.

Hundt senior was initially charged with three counts of possession of child pornography. On October 29, 2018, he was indicted in federal court in the Northern District of Alabama on a single charge of possession of child pornography.

He entered a guilty plea to the federal charges on January 23, 2019. The state then dropped its case against Hundt senior on February 22, 2019, due to the federal prosecution.

A sentencing hearing will be held on May 29, 2019, for Edward Leslie Hundt.