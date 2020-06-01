Mental health counselor talks how to stay calm with unrest across the nation

Tough conversations are always part of a parent’s job, but those conversations seem to be getting tougher.

WAAY-31 asked a local psychologist what you can do for children and yourself.

People gathered in Huntsville on Monday to hold a peaceful protest against the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

On sunny days like this, we were told, if you can... take a walk or make a phone call to a loved one, because with all the protests going on it could trigger some unpleasant moments and one psychologist told WAAY-31 it's the little things we can do to stay positive through it all.

"We can do things to help with that but it's virtually impossible to manage something that's a systemic problem," said Dr. David Bernhart.

Dr. David Bernhart told us he understands why so many people are protesting the killing of George Floyd.

But he said it’s important you or your children go in knowing what you will probably hear phrases like “Don't shoot me” or “My son is not your target”.

Bernhart said if it starts to become too much, you should think good thoughts or take mental breaks to alleviate stress.

"You know the beginning of emotional regulation is is really cognitive... it's thinking... And the question is how do I need to think about this," he said.

He told us you could call a friend and talk or just get fresh air...but do something that gives you a peace of mind. Even if just for a moment.

Doctor Bernhart also told us he hopes people learn how to love their neighbor no matter who they are, and to know it's more than just a phrase.

"An exercise of action. It's not just a thought or feeling. We have to do something and then we get the impact that goes along with the acting and caring and loving way toward our people," he said.

Though Dr. Bernhart says it may be tough to do, just relaxing can help.

One other thing you can do is to remember to breathe and relax your shoulders even if just for a few minutes to help release stress as well.