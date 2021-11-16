Mental exam set for Lauderdale County man accused of attacking his family with machete

The Lauderdale County man accused of attacking members of his family with a machete is now set for a mental exam hearing.

Kyle Seeley is scheduled to go before a Lauderdale County judge in late January, according to court documents.

Earlier, authorities said Seeley violated the terms of his community corrections prison sentence when he allegedly attempted to murder six of his family members in May.

If convicted of the six counts of attempted murder, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

Previously released documents said Seeley started his attack by throwing a Molotov cocktail into his parent's home, where his three children live as well. Court records show he then allegedly fired shots at both parents before attacking his brother and three kids with a machete.

He allegedly attacked his three children in front of one another.

He was on probation for previous felony convictions for escape and burglary before this arrest.