Mental evaluation ordered for 71-year-old accused of sex crimes

A man accused of several sex crimes involving a child who is a relative may not stand trial.

On Monday, May 13, Judge Alison Austin issued an order to determine the competency of Don Hendrix, 71, to stand trial and to determine his mental state during the time of the alleged offenses.

Hendrix was arrested on August 13, 2018, and was charged with four counts of traveling to meet a child for sex, four counts of sexual abuse in the 1st degree and three counts of sexual torture.

He was released from the Madison County Jail on a $25,000 bond on September 10, 2018. He was later indicted on all of those charges on February 15, 2019.

At the time of his arrest, investigators said the crimes happened several times of the past two years.

Hendrix pleaded “not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect or not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.”

His jury trial was scheduled to begin on May 20, 2019 prior to the issuing of the mental evaluation order. A new trial date or future court hearing has not been determined.