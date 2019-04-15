Men who have been abusive seek rehabilitation through Huntsville domestic violence program

It's a perspective you probably haven't heard; men who have been abusive to their significant other and who are now seeking rehabilitation.

Two men shared their stories with WAAY 31 on how they're trying to make positive changes in their lives. The men are both going through a 17-week program at Wellstone Behavioral Health in Huntsville. It's a domestic violence and anger management program for men who abuse their significant other.

The two men asked us to conceal their identity, as they acknowledged their abusive behavior.

"I was controlling and I guess, emotional and mental abuse. Using scare tactics to scare in my past relationships," said one man.

"Being abusive verbally, emotionally and mentally. I wasn't aware I was doing that until the class, where we can own our mistakes and learn from it," said another man.

Counselor Kenny Tannehill leads the classes the men are attending. The program is specifically for men who are abusive in their relationships. He teaches the men how to change their belief system when it comes to power and control dynamics with their intimate partners.

"I have people say, 'I watched my dad beat my mom up and I'm never going to do that,' and they end up in a DV intervention program because that's what they learned," said Tannehill.

One of men we spoke with described the incident that landed him in jail.

"It was an argument we had. There was a lot of yelling, fighting and arguing, and the police were called. They arrested me as being the aggressor. The court requested I took this class," he said.

The man said that it was only after the classes that he learned he was verbally abusive in his relationship.

"There's things that happened in my childhood that has contributed to the way I handled situations. My parents fought and argued when I was small. I could see how seeing that has affected me after all these years. They weren't the greatest role models," he said.

Another man in the class said he also didn't realize the dynamics in his relationship were unhealthy until he took the class.

"We pushed and shoved each other a little bit, to get each other out of each other's face," he said. "The first day I came in here, I was like, 'I'm not supposed to be in here in this class. I don't think this applies to me,' but I didn't open up for the first week or two."

These stories are echoed in households all across the state. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 18 percent of all of Alabama's violent offenses are domestic violence related. Of these, 78 percent of domestic violence victims were women. Overwhelmingly, men were the ones committing domestic violence.

Alabama ranks as one of the top states in the nation for domestic violence related deaths. The men we spoke to said the program at Wellstone Behavioral Health has been helpful, and they are starting to take responsibility for their actions.

"I always thought, I'm always right and you're wrong and I'm going to win the argument. This program has made me realize that my behavior traits were the problem in past relationships," one of the men said.

"I think I have (improved). Patience is not my virtue but evaluating the situation after you step back and take a moment instead of just reacting off instinct," said another man.

Both men said they are gaining new perspective on what it is to be in a healthy relationship.

To visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline, click HERE.