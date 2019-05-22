Clear

Men rescued after falling into Jackson County corn silos

Multiple agencies aided in the rescue.

Jackson County Emergency Management says three men were rescued at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday after falling into corn silos on Highway 117 North.

Officials say two of the men went to the Erlanger Chattanooga Hospital. Multiple agencies aided in the rescue.

