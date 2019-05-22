Photo Gallery 5 Images
Jackson County Emergency Management says three men were rescued at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday after falling into corn silos on Highway 117 North.
Officials say two of the men went to the Erlanger Chattanooga Hospital. Multiple agencies aided in the rescue.
Related Content
- Men rescued after falling into Jackson County corn silos
- Woman rescued after falling into cave in Jackson County
- Men arrested for drugs after Jackson County standoff
- Alabama Men's Basketball falls to Georgia State
- Tree falls through home in Jackson Co., barely misses teen
- Inmate dies at Jackson County Jail
- Thieves targeting mailboxes in Jackson County
- Jackson County authorities searching for missing woman
- 16-year-old assaulted in Jackson County home
- Jackson County murder suspect posts bond
Scroll for more content...