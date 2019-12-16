Memorial service set for slain Alabama college student

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Relatives have scheduled a memorial service for a slain Alabama college student whose disappearance prompted weeks of searches.
A service for 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard is set for noon Saturday at Faith Chapel Christian Center, a church in Birmingham.
Blanchard is from suburban Birmingham and she was the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris. She was abducted from a convenience store in Auburn in October, and her remains were found weeks later in rural east Alabama.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a man charged in Blanchard's disappearance and slaying.
