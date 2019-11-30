Memorial service held for Section Volunteer firefighter

The women and men of the Section Volunteer Fire Department are mourning the loss of one of their own.
The organization posted on Facebook at that one of their firefighters, Jessica Laubinger, passed away on Friday.
A memorial for her was held at the Section Funeral Home on Saturday afternoon.
The post concluded by stating, "For those that knew Jess, you understand what a loss this is. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks."
