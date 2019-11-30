Clear
Memorial service held for Section Volunteer firefighter

Section Volunteer Fire Department said Jessica Laubinger passed away on Friday.

Nov 30, 2019
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The women and men of the Section Volunteer Fire Department are mourning the loss of one of their own. 

The organization posted on Facebook at that one of their firefighters, Jessica Laubinger, passed away on Friday.

A memorial for her was held at the Section Funeral Home on Saturday afternoon.

The post concluded by stating, "For those that knew Jess, you understand what a loss this is. Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days and weeks."

