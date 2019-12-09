Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville police announce plans for funeral procession for fallen officer Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Memorial fund created for family of fallen Huntsville officer

STAC Agent Billy Clardy III

The Huntsville Police Department officer was shot while taking part in a drug investigation, according to the department.

Posted: Dec 9, 2019 11:41 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A memorial fund has been created to help the family of Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy III, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Friday.

If you would like to help, you can stop by any Redstone Federal Credit Union branch and donate to the Billy Clardy Memorial Fund.

Post by Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events