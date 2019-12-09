Memorial fund created for family of fallen Huntsville officer

A memorial fund has been created to help the family of Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy III, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Friday.
If you would like to help, you can stop by any Redstone Federal Credit Union branch and donate to the Billy Clardy Memorial Fund.
