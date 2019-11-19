Memorial service held for Dana Fletcher in Huntsville

On Tuesday, Dana Fletcher's family and friends said their final goodbyes. His memorial service was held at the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall.

Fletcher's family and friends gave eulogies. His mother, at one point, still calling for the full body camera video. The memorial was called, 'Raise the Stakes', a hashtag used on social media following his death.

Fletcher was shot and killed by Madison Police in late October. Late last week, the Madison County District Attorney's Office said the shooting was justified.