On Tuesday, Dana Fletcher's family and friends said their final goodbyes. His memorial service was held at the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall.
Fletcher's family and friends gave eulogies. His mother, at one point, still calling for the full body camera video. The memorial was called, 'Raise the Stakes', a hashtag used on social media following his death.
Fletcher was shot and killed by Madison Police in late October. Late last week, the Madison County District Attorney's Office said the shooting was justified.
Related Content
- Memorial service held for Dana Fletcher in Huntsville
- Activist demands for transparency in Dana Fletcher's death
- Watch: Huntsville Madison NAACP town hall on death of Dana Fletcher in Madison police shooting
- Huntsville-Madison County NAACP: Town hall meeting wasn't supposed to be about Dana Fletcher's death
- Memorial Day Commemoration held in downtown Huntsville
- Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office: Investigation prevents release of information in Dana Fletcher death
- Community frustrated after Madison County sheriff, district attorney speak on Dana Fletcher's death
- Activists hold conference in response to shooting of Dana Fletcher by Madison police
Scroll for more content...