Memorial Day means another shot at storms.

As we head into Memorial Day, the weather will be much like the past few days: warm and humid with mainly afternoon showers and storms. The chance for storms looks to be a bit higher than Sunday, but you should still be able to salvage some time outdoors. Just keep an eye and an ear out for storms brewing nearby. Any stronger storms will be capable of producing gusty wind, small hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain.

Heading into next week, the weather doesn't see much improvement. Scattered showers and storms persist Tuesday and Wednesday and recur each and every day. While most activity will be focused to the afternoon and evening, we can still see a few showers and storms in the morning. The most widespread storms appear to develop toward the end of the week, with some clearing possible by the end of the next weekend. There's no outlined risk for severe weather at this time, but any stronger storms can still produce the same hazards as outlined above.