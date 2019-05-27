Memorial Day events in the Shoals highlight the sacrifices many have made for the U.S.

The city of Florence unveiled two new markers on Memorial Day to show how we will never forget the men and women who sacrificed for our country.

The Fallen Heroes Memorial was debuted at Veterans Park in Florence. The two identical memorials line either side of the walk way to the larger memorial at Veterans Park. Each war has a number out beside it, the number represents how many people from Lauderdale County died in each war.

"It was very emotional to me because I have known a lot of those who have fallen," said Vietnam Veteran, Ken Waddell. "I think it's a great cause and I was real glad to see us

do something like that.It is about our fallen heroes and what we are honoring here today."

Hundreds of people packed Veterans Park for the Memorial Day ceremony with doves being released and a 21 gun salute. World War II Veteran, Walter Ingle, got to take the tarp off of the new memorial in Veterans Park. He said, "Appreciate the veterans because they gave a lot. It was a great honor because after all that was a long time ago."

Over in Tuscumbia, they had their Memorial Day celebration but this year the city decided to do some things different. This year they hung up about 15 banners featuring local veterans on them. Navy Veteran, Johnny Tuten, is one of the veterans on the banner. He said his wife surprised him with it.

"I think it's real nice. It makes me go back about 70 years and remember the things I enjoyed but also the things you hated to see," said Tuten.

Local veterans teamed up with the city to make these banners happen and put them on display. The soldiers families do have to buy the banners.

"We're looking for new ways and better ways to recognize those who have fallen and those who have given so much for this country," said Veteran Johnny Watson.

The banners do cost a couple hundreds dollars and you can contact the city for more details.