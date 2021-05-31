Memorial Day events across North Alabama happening today

There are multiple Memorial Day Services across North Alabama Monday honoring the nation's fallen heroes.

In Huntsville, Mayor Tommy Battle will be joined by Redstone Arsenal Senior Commander Lt. General Donnie Walker at Veterans Memorial Park at 9am for a ceremonial wreath-laying.

The names of 105 men and women who sacrificied their lives for the country will be read at 10am in Moulton. The ceremony is organized by the American Legion.

In Limestone County, the lives of fallen veterans since last Memorial Day will be honored at the former Limestone County Event Center on Pryor Street in Athens at 11am.

Madison's American Legion Post 229 will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 11am. The event is at Madison Veterans Park.

Also at 11am, the Florence-Lauderdale County Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at 11am at Veterans Memorial Park, just north of the Wilson Dam.

The Rosetown Memorial American Legion Post #542 will hold a tribute at 10am at the Roselawn Cemetary Veterans Memorial - Soldiers' Rest. It is requested that attendees bring their own chairs and social distance.

Valhalla Funeral Home will hold their annual ceremony at 10am.