Coronavirus has Memorial Day weekend gas prices lowest they’ve been in more than a decade

If you plan on driving someplace this Memorial Day weekend, it will cost you less than it did for more than a decade!

Gas Buddy shows the lowest gas prices since 2003!

"Gas prices are dropping so that does motivate me to take trips." Courtney Pace, a Huntsville driver, said.

Pace said he's working this Memorial Day weekend, but if he wasn't he'd be driving somewhere.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price of gas in Alabama last year was $2.46. This year, the average price is $1.60 --86 cents less!

And, it's not just in Alabama, Gas Buddy says this will be the first time in 17 years the national average for a regular gallon of gas is less than $2. But, even with the lower prices some drivers are still opting to stay home.

"Since everything is going bad with coronavirus, I ain't really doing too much traveling," Calindo Fletcher, a driver, said.

Fletcher said even though he's happy gas prices are lower, the pandemic is keeping him home with his family. He and pace hope the prices last through the summer.

"Yeah I hope so, especially during the whole summer - I hope they will," Fletcher said.

"I'm hoping it stays low and like I said that will motivate me to take more trips and enjoy kind of stay away from as many crowds as possible, but definitely travel more," Pace said.

According to Gas Buddy these lower prices may not sticking around. It predicts when the economy improves and coronavirus cases begin to drop that gas prices will go back up.