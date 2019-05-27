Memorial Day Commemoration held in downtown Huntsville

Monday, a Memorial day commemoration was held in downtown Huntsville to remember the fallen. For the first time, Huntsville's commemoration ceremony took place downtown at the Huntsville Madison County Veteran's Park. Hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects.

Joshua Perry told me he served in the military for more than 30 years, and he fought in the Vietnam War.

"Every year I get the opportunity and I try to come out in honor of our fallen heroes and our comrades," he said.

He said every memorial day he gathers to remember his friends that didn't make it home. Perry said he might not understand why he made it home, but he has never forgotten those who didn't.

"Memorial day is a day of remembrance. The toughest part for me has always been why me? Why did I survive and others didn't?," he said.

Veteran and fraternal organizations laid wreaths around the memorial to honor the thousands of men and women who lost their lives fighting for their country.

Perry said although it's been more than 40 years since the Vietnam war ended it's still a major part of his life.

"When I look at that wall, and there are almost 59,000 names on that wall and I know seven. Seven of those names personally," he added.

Monday's event lasted about an hour, but people who attended said they have been honoring the fallen all weekend long.