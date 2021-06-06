Clear
BREAKING NEWS Bicyclist hit, killed on University Drive Full Story

Meghan and Harry welcome second child, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana

The name pays tribute to family.

Posted: Jun 6, 2021 5:40 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

Prince Harry and Meghan may have stepped away from their royal duties but family appeared to be top of mind in naming their second child, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born Friday in California.

The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family,” Harry and Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wrote in a statement that accompanied the birth announcement Sunday.

The baby is “more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” they continued.

The baby girl was born at 11:40 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, and weighed in at 7 lbs, 11 oz, a spokesperson for the couple said. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also congratulated the couple in a tweet.

Harry and Meghan Markle — formerly an actor — married at Windsor Castle in May 2018 and welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, a year later.

No photos of the newborn or the Sussexes accompanied the announcement. The couple has said that in lieu of gifts, they request those interested learn about or support nonprofit organizations working for women and girls, including Girls Inc., Harvest Home, CAMFED or Myna Mahila Foundation.

The birth of the healthy baby girl opens a happy chapter for the couple following a miscarriage in July 2020. Meghan gave a personal account of that traumatic experience in hope of helping others.

Months before the miscarriage, the couple announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They live in Montecito, an upscale area near Santa Barbara, California.

In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth and Meghan talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.

Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were “concerning” and would be addressed privately.

In the interview with Oprah, Meghan also talked about the fact that her son was not given the title of prince. Harry said the royal family cut him off financially after he announced plans to step back from his roles — and that he was able to afford security for his family because of the money his mother left behind.

Despite leaving royal duties, Harry’s place in the order of succession to the throne remains.

The first seven places remain unchanged: Prince Charles; Prince William; William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; Prince Harry, and his son, Archie.

Lilibet’s birth moves Prince Andrew, who was born second in line in 1960, down to ninth place.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 77°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 545585

Reported Deaths: 11198
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson805861549
Mobile41763822
Madison35449517
Tuscaloosa26085457
Shelby25485254
Montgomery25015606
Baldwin21698312
Lee16190173
Calhoun14668325
Morgan14556283
Etowah14091361
Marshall12379228
Houston10730286
Elmore10283210
Limestone10142156
St. Clair10107247
Cullman9881199
Lauderdale9537245
DeKalb8943188
Talladega8411181
Walker7310278
Autauga7186112
Blount6906139
Jackson6877112
Colbert6361139
Coffee5614123
Dale4911114
Russell452241
Chilton4449115
Franklin428982
Covington4226119
Tallapoosa4096155
Escambia398979
Chambers3696124
Dallas3600154
Clarke352461
Marion3200102
Pike313878
Lawrence3091100
Winston281073
Bibb266664
Geneva256381
Marengo250365
Pickens236162
Barbour234259
Hale225978
Butler222371
Fayette215362
Henry193843
Cherokee186645
Randolph185843
Monroe178841
Washington170239
Macon162450
Clay158757
Crenshaw154657
Cleburne151143
Lamar145837
Lowndes141854
Wilcox127230
Bullock123742
Conecuh112730
Coosa110229
Perry108526
Sumter105732
Greene93234
Choctaw61325
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 863840

Reported Deaths: 12476
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby978261667
Davidson90244952
Knox51753639
Hamilton45081502
Rutherford43519443
Williamson28305218
Sumner24324352
Montgomery20753229
Wilson19053240
Out of TN17871100
Sullivan17213304
Unassigned16922136
Blount15633196
Bradley15219153
Washington14818251
Maury13608174
Sevier13501176
Putnam11493178
Madison11429243
Robertson9844132
Anderson8832173
Hamblen8635174
Greene7984159
Tipton7442105
Coffee6955125
Dickson6908114
Cumberland6832138
Carter6710159
Gibson6619147
McMinn6597101
Bedford6550130
Roane6343105
Hawkins6297112
Jefferson6280125
Loudon621970
Lawrence604292
Monroe593897
Warren555483
Dyer5459107
Franklin517991
Fayette516384
Cheatham460756
Obion459297
Cocke4540100
Rhea438275
Lincoln436867
Marshall422459
Campbell420163
Weakley419567
Giles4027101
Henderson384077
White370974
Carroll365983
Macon364678
Hardin360168
Hardeman354865
Henry325476
Lauderdale323748
Claiborne320174
Scott319045
Marion315447
Overton303461
Wayne297434
Hickman286646
McNairy285554
DeKalb282754
Smith279740
Haywood271262
Grainger265549
Morgan252439
Trousdale251322
Fentress244248
Johnson243839
Bledsoe219211
Chester217351
Polk210825
Unicoi205249
Crockett204249
Union194934
Cannon193732
Humphreys187428
Grundy179735
Sequatchie174229
Lake171626
Benton168442
Decatur160239
Lewis158826
Meigs140925
Stewart135928
Jackson133336
Houston110933
Clay110230
Perry106828
Moore101917
Van Buren86023
Pickett76324
Hancock60312

Most Popular Stories

Community Events