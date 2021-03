UNA Lions' pitcher Megan Garst threw her fourth career no-hitter in a win against Bellarmine Saturday.

Garst tied a season-high 11 strikeouts and allowed just two walks in her dominant performance against the Knights.

The win was the fifth of the season the for the senior and her 17th career shutout.

The Lions won the early game 2-0 behind Garst's performance and 3-1 in the nightcap.

After the sweep, UNA is 12-4 on the season.