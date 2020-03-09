Meeting to discuss plan on how to fix HWY 231

The Alabama Department of Transportation says it'll take at least two more months for the crews to finish the excavation phase along Highway 231.

The road is now shut down after heavy rain caused the road to slide. At this time, it's not clear when the highway will re-open, but drivers weren't too happy after they learned the barricades will stay there for months.

"I'm coming through, and I'm like 'Oh Lord! What is this?'" Jeannie Wesley said.

She drove up from Panama City in Florida to visit her family in Huntsville. It's a trip she makes as often with her family, but this time was different.

"It took me 2 hours longer because I couldn't use my normal route down 231 down the mountain," Wesley said.

It's a shutdown all too familiar to drivers in North Alabama.

"It's been rough. The extra miles, the gas and the time. It's tiring," Karmen Childers said.

On Thursday, the Alabama Department of Transportation will host a public information meeting to go over its plan to fix the road.

There will be a formal presentation. Representatives will also be available to answer your questions and receive input on their plan.

Many drivers told WAAY 31 they plan to be there.

"It would be nice to know what their plan is to fix it," Childers said.

Many say they can't wait for the road to reopen.

"I'll be glad when it's fixed," Childers said.

"They need to get it done. They need to get it fixed," Wesley added.

The Alabama Department of Transportation say it will have a more concrete time frame for repairs at the meeting on Thursday.

That meeting will take place at the Arab City Hall at 6:30 pm.