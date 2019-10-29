Meeting the Huntsville Havoc

It's finally hockey season in the Rocket City! The Huntsville Havoc are back in action, Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Von Braun Center for the first home game of the season. The defending, back-to-back Southern Professional Hockey League President's Cup Champions held a "Meet the Team" event on Tuesday before the home opener to give their fans a little taste of the season. The Havoc players were out mingling with fans as they helped pass out season tickets and signed autographed. Then fans were invited into the arena to check out the new LED lights installed for the games. Fifth-year Havoc player, Nolan Kaiser, told WAAY 31, this event is something he looks forward to each year, and has fond memories.

"Coming back, my first couple years a couple people recognized me, and praised me for coming back and stuff," Kaiser said. "That's really cool that there's people here who really care about us and care about me. But it's actually cool to see how many people come to pick up their season tickets. It just goes to show how hard the front office staff has done, how hard they work to get people in the stands."

We were also able to catch up with some fans at this event and one fan shared that he's been a season ticket holder for nine years, but he's been coming to Havoc game since he moved to Huntsville 25 years ago.

"I've been coming to Havoc game since 1994," Eric Gillespie said. "When I came here in the army and I retired here, and I stayed here and I've been coming to games here in Huntsville since 1994. It's just a great environment, great ownership, and they just do a great job for the community."