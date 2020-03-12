Meeting on Highway 231 construction Thursday night at Arab High School

Officials with the state department of transportation tell us a more concrete time frame will be presented at tonight's meeting. Both lanes of Highway 231 were closed almost a month ago. This morning, it's not clear exactly when the road will reopen-- but officials say the excavation process alone can take up to 2 months. The state says crews need to dig at least 20 feet deep to rebuild the road.

The meeting is 6:30 at Arab High School auditorium. After a formal presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.