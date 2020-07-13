Meet UAH Hockey Acting Head Coach, Lance West

UAH Hockey Acting Head Coach, Lance West, is no stranger to hockey in Huntsville.

"My history with UAH goes back to 1991," West said. "I came here in 1991 as a player."

His playing career with the Chargers led him to coaching under UAH legend, Doug Ross, for seven years.

After coaching elsewhere, West returned to the Rocket City two years ago to be an assistant with former UAH Head Coach, Mike Corbett.

"My wife is from Huntsville, we always wanted to work out way back," West said. "Lucky enough to do that a couple of years ago,

18 years later, back with the program."

His experience playing and coaching for UAH is valuable for recruiting, especially during the pandemic when everything is virtual.

"When you believe in a product, it's easier to sell, it truly is," West said. "We believe we have a solid product and the ability to develop young men."

When the hockey program was cancelled, the Chargers lost some players, but 14 are back for this season.

West says his focus is to bring in quality athletes, who show their character on and off the ice.

"You know we are going to get kids who want to be part of it, who work when they're year and represent the university right." West said.

