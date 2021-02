We’re so grateful to all the WAAY 31 viewers who sent us photos and videos of the fun they had in the recent snow.

One of those videos that really amazed us came from Bryan Schram, who lives in the northeast Huntsville/New Market area.

Stryker, courtesy of Bryan Schram Stryker, courtesy of Bryan Schram

The video stars Styker, who may just be the raddest German Shepherd you’ll ever see.

Take a look!