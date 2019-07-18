Clear

Meet Asteroid, Alabama's first hospital facility dog and Huntsville Hospital's new employee

The hospital says it's already seeing a difference in patients since Asteroid started.

Posted: Jul 18, 2019 9:11 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2019 7:31 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The newest employee at Huntsville Hospital has four legs, a tail and a sweet disposition.

His name is Asteroid, and he's the hospital's new facility dog. He comes from Canines for Coping, and he's the first facility dog at any Alabama hospital.

Asteroid works 40 hours a week to serve pediatric and adult patients. He'll sit with patients through procedures and help children cope with pain.

His owner explained what inspired the hospital to get a facility dog.

"I just heard some really amazing stories about what these dogs can do. The power of human-animal bond is amazing, and so I got to visit other hospitals that have facility dogs and hear stories about the changes they have made in patients' lives," said Stephanie Williams, a facility dog handler and Asteroid's owner.

The hospital says it is already seeing a difference in patients since Asteroid started, and it will bring more facility dogs on board in the future.

