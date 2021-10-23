Medication take-back event reaches milestone

Partnership for a Drug-free Community hosted its take-back event Saturday afternoon.

The goal of Saturday's event was to get potentially harmful drugs out of the hands of those who may struggle with substance abuse.

Executive Director of Partnership for a Drug-free Community, Wendy Reeves, said, "This total was three times the amount destroyed from the Spring Take-Event in April."

"Today, 1,200 pounds of old, unwanted medications were safely destroyed by area law enforcement after the Medication Take-Back event from 8 a.m. until noon," Reeves said.

Partnership for a Drug-free Community shared today's take-back numbers:

— Madison police collected 660 pounds from 109 vehicles and one bicycle at City Hall, 100 Hughes Road.

— Madison County Sheriff's deputies collected 360 pounds from 103 vehicles at the CVS in Meridianville.

— Huntsville police collected 180 pounds from 55 vehicles in the Public Safety Complex parking lot on Wheeler Avenue.