Medical office building at Shoals Hospital closed indefinitely after fire

A medical office building at Shoals Hospital is closed indefinitely after a fire Wednesday night.

Right now, Shoals Hospital is giving out notices to the patients of at least six doctors with offices in this building. They're being told to call their physicians to reschedule any appointments.

"It didn't bother me to have to reschedule. I'm just glad no one's hurt," said Donna Rigby, a patient at the medical office.

Donna Rigby had no idea what was going on when she pulled into the parking lot of Shoals Hospital. She had a doctor's appointment, but quickly realized that wasn't happening.

"I figured there was construction going on, so I parked and I walked up to the tape, and I stood there until I saw someone that I could ask," she said.

The Muscle Shoals Fire Department has placed yellow and red tape caution tape all around the office building. There was a fire on the third floor, but fire officials do not know the cause yet.

For now, they've decided to close the offices until the investigation is over. Muscle Shoals Fire Chief Shawn Malone said firefighters were able put out the fire quickly, thanks to something they call a stamp operation.

"We hook up to the outside stamp system, the fire department connection, and then we're able to take our hand lines and go usually up to the floor below the fire, and then advance on up into the fire area," Malone said.

Malone said this has a down side to it though. They save time by not having to hook their hoses up to the truck, but firefighters have to work faster to get to where the fire is.

"Take time to hook it up in a constricted stairwell area, and get everything set up, get your water flowing and then advance on down," Malone said.

No one was on the floor at the time of the fire, but people in the building were evacuated. No one was injured.

We're told the fire department will continue to clean up inside and contractors will start making repairs. The Muscle Shoals Fire Department said the fire was contained to the third floor, but there was some smoke damage to the other floors.