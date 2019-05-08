Clear

Medical marijuana vote delayed in Alabama Senate

A medical marijuana bill has stalled in the Alabama Senate under a filibuster threat.

Posted: May. 8, 2019 7:19 PM
Posted By: AP

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A medical marijuana bill has stalled in the Alabama Senate under a filibuster threat.

Republican Sen. Tim Melson of Florence delayed a vote on his bill Wednesday night. However, Melson says he believes he has the votes needed to eventually pass the legislation in the Senate.

The bill would set up a state oversight commission and a process for prescribing marijuana for people with certain medical conditions. Patients with a valid medical cannabis card could not be charged with the crime of marijuana possession.

Melson, an anesthesiologist who now does research, said medical marijuana can offer relief to patients with certain chronic conditions.

Republican Sen Larry Stutts, an obstetrician from Tuscumbia, opposed the bill. Stutts raised various concerns, including the adequacy of the research on medical marijuana.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events