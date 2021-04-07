Medical marijuana bill passes in Alabama House

A medical marijuana bill passed in the Alabama House Wednesday afternoon.

The bill, which is sponsored by Sen. Tim Melson of Florence, will now be sent to a health committee.

Seventeen amendments were brought up Wednesday. Ten passed, two were withdrawn, two were tabled or carried over and three were denied.

A notable amendment requested all gummies to be not sugar coated and unflavored. This amendment was carried over.

Melson calls the bill "The Compassion Act." It sets up guidelines for who can get medical marijuana, as well as how it is grown, processed and dispensed.