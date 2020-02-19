Clear
Medical marijuana bill clears Alabama Senate committee

The Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee approved the bill on a 8-1 vote Wednesday.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 11:20 AM
Updated: Feb 19, 2020 11:35 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A medical marijuana bill has cleared its first hurdle in the Alabama Legislature.

The bill by Republican Sen. Tim Melson would allow people to be prescribed medical marijuana for 15 conditions including cancer, anxiety and chronic pain. They could purchase cannabis products at a licensed dispensary.

The bill would allow marijuana in forms such as pills, gelatinous cubes, oils, skin patches, gels and creams. It would prohibit products consumed by smoking or vaping.

The proposal now moves to the Alabama Senate.

