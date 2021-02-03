Medical marijuana bill approved in Alabama Senate committee

A proposal to allow medical marijuana in Alabama won quick approval from a Senate committee Wednesday.

The so-called Compassion Act proposed by State Sen. Tim Melson of Florence passed the Senate Judiciary Committee by a vote of 8-3.

That approval sends the bill to the Senate floor for a vote.

Melson’s proposal would establish an Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.

That commission would oversee a registry system, covering everything from cultivating the plants to dispensing the marijuana to qualified patients.

Melson’s proposal won approval in the Senate in 2020 but did not make it out of the full legislature when the session got cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.