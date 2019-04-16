Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Medical license suspension hearing stayed for Decatur doctor charged with sex abuse

The hearing was set for April 16 at 9:30 a.m. in Montgomery.

Posted: Apr. 15, 2019 10:15 PM
Updated: Apr. 15, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, the permanent license suspension hearing for Dr. Michael Dick, the Decatur doctor found guilty of sexually harassing former patients, has been stayed pending the resolution of the recent criminal case in which he was charged with sex abuse first-degree.

The hearing was set for April 16 at 9:30 a.m. in Montgomery. The board says a new hearing date has not been set yet, and Dr Dick's medical license will remain suspended until the hearing is held and/or a final order is entered by the Alabama Medical Licensure Commission.

In October of 2018, the Alabama Medical Licensure Commission met and ordered to suspend Dr. Dick's medical license. According to court documents, a grand jury indicted Dr. Dick on December 7, 2018 for sex abuse first-degree.

The indictment says Dr. Dick had sexual contact with a female with a physical or mental disability who could not give consent. His arraignment hearing is set for May 21 at 2:30 p.m. with Morgan County Judge Stephen Brown.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 52°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events