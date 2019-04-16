Medical license suspension hearing stayed for Decatur doctor charged with sex abuse

According to the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners, the permanent license suspension hearing for Dr. Michael Dick, the Decatur doctor found guilty of sexually harassing former patients, has been stayed pending the resolution of the recent criminal case in which he was charged with sex abuse first-degree.

The hearing was set for April 16 at 9:30 a.m. in Montgomery. The board says a new hearing date has not been set yet, and Dr Dick's medical license will remain suspended until the hearing is held and/or a final order is entered by the Alabama Medical Licensure Commission.

In October of 2018, the Alabama Medical Licensure Commission met and ordered to suspend Dr. Dick's medical license. According to court documents, a grand jury indicted Dr. Dick on December 7, 2018 for sex abuse first-degree.

The indictment says Dr. Dick had sexual contact with a female with a physical or mental disability who could not give consent. His arraignment hearing is set for May 21 at 2:30 p.m. with Morgan County Judge Stephen Brown.