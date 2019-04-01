Medical license hearing continued for Decatur doctor found guilty of sexually harassing former patients

According to Karen Silas with the Alabama Medical Licensure Commission, the hearing on the future of Dr. Michael Dick's medical license started on Friday, March 29, and took most of the day, but they did not finish.

Silas said the hearing was continued to April 16 at 9:30 a.m. in Montgomery. She said Dick was arrested after the hearing was over.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says, on Friday, Dr. Dick was taken into custody by the Montgomery Police Department on a Morgan County felony warrant for first-degree sexual abuse.

The Alabama Medical Licensure Commission met in October and ordered to suspend the medical license of Dr. Dick, a rheumatologist. Dr. Dick was required to attend the hearing on Friday.

Dr. Dick was found guilty of sexually harassing three of his former patients in Decatur Municipal Court in October of 2018, and he was sentenced to thirty days in jail and to pay a $500 fine for each count of harassment.