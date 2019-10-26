Clear
Medical emergency causes partial closure of Little River Canyon National Preserve

Little River Canyon; Photo Credit: National Park Service

The National Park Service is asking non-emergency personnel to stay away from the scene while they work.

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 4:27 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

Part of the Little River Canyon National Preserve had to shut down on Saturday afternoon following what park officials called an "emergency medical incident." 

The preserve stated that the Canyon Rim Parkway from County Road 255 to Graces High Falls was closed shortly after 2 p.m.

Officials asked via social media that "For the safety of first responders, we thank you staying away from this area."

