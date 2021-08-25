Medical cannabis in Alabama may not be available until 2023

The road to medical cannabis in the state may be much longer than first anticipated.

Rex Vaughn, vice chairman of Alabama's Cannabis Commission and a Madison County farmer, said based on information given to the commission, medical marijuana may not be available until 2023.

Although, Vaughn says he's hoping medical cannabis will be accessible before then.

A meeting with the legislature will take place to see if that 2023 timeline can be moved up.

During Wednesday's meeting, the commission worked on finalizing the timeline for hiring an executive director.

Vaughn said the commission has already received several applications for the role.

Formal interviews will take place publicly at the commission's next meeting, Sept, 9. On that day, an executive director will be hired.

The application period for the executive director position will end Aug. 30.