Medical Marijuana cards, when the state could start seeing them

The first medical marijuana cards could be issued in Alabama in about a year.

Senator Tim Melson of Florence sponsored the medical marijuana bill. Melson was one of the several lawmakers who spoke at the Limestone County Chamber of Commerce legislative wrap-up.

He says medical cannabis will be used as a last resort, if other medications fail to help someone who is suffering from an illness.

“This is not the first choice, as we say, this is not the first tool out of the toolbox,” said Melson. “You have to go and document, and all of the physicians who will recommend it have to go through training and education and get the license to dispense it.”

Melson’s bill sets up the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission. That commission would have 14 members who will be appointed.