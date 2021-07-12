Media is denied access to jury selection in Limestone Co. Sheriff's criminal trial

Potential jurors return Tuesday for day two of jury selection in the long-awaited criminal trial for Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely. Blakely is facing nearly a dozen ethics and theft charges.

Normally, jury selection is a public process, but on Monday our reporters, along with the general public, were not allowed in the building.

One Huntsville attorney explained there are reasons why the public might be denied access to a trial, but it would need to be a very specific reason. Without a written opinion from the judge, it's unclear as to why she is keeping this process from the public.

"I know that if you're going to restrict the media's First Amendment right of access to a public proceeding like a criminal jury trial, you better have a very good reason to do it and you're most likely going to need to issue an opinion," says Huntsville attorney Heath Brooks.

Brooks​​​ said there are situations where the judge would restrict public access to jury selection.

"If allowing media access would lead to the jury not being fair and impartial towards defendant, or if there are privacy concerns for a victim, [or] the jury," explains Brooks.

But those reasons should be laid out in an opinion from the judge, which hasn't happened yet.

"There probably needs to be an opinion issued for what the reasons are. And if there's not an opinion issued for what the reasons are, then I would expect that to be challenged somewhere down the line," says Brooks.

Along with violating the media's First Amendment right, it could violate the defendant's rights as well.

"Just the general public not being allowed into a criminal jury trial, the actual defendant Mr. Blakely has a right, a 6th Amendment and 14th Amendment right for the public to get to view his criminal jury trial. And that's pretty sacred in our constitution," says Brooks.

Either side could challenge the judge's order. Brooks says, "ultimately, the defendant or the prosecution, the State of Alabama, could challenge that and that decision could be made by the Supreme Court of Alabama or perhaps the court of criminal appeals."

Brooks said that we don't know all of the information the judge has, so there could be a very good reason the media is not being allowed in, but the reason should be stated in a written opinion.